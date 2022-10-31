Your trick-or-treat and Browns game forecast

CLEVELAND — Browns fans and trick-or-treaters will want to grab the rain gear Monday night.

There will be no heavy rain tonight but it will be soggy outside.

Temperatures will be in the 60s during trick-or-treating and for the start of the Browns game.

Be prepared for temperatures to drop into the 50s by the end of the Browns game.

