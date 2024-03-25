Your way-too-early Easter forecast

While it’s too far away for specifics, meteorologist Trent Magill has an early Easter forecast to help you plan your weekend.

We're definitely holding onto the seasonable weather through the weekend, he said. That means morning Easter Egg Hunts will be "hopping" out of the 30s with highs near 50 degrees, with most of the day in the 40s.

Trent is looking at a few showers on Saturday, but Sunday appears to be dry — for now.

We'll keep an eye on it in case Mother Nature or the Easter Bunny are trying to hide anything else from us.

