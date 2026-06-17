Your Wednesday severe weather threat

There are strong-to-severe weather threats in your Wednesday evening forecast. Here's what you need to know.

The greatest threat of seeing severe storms will be along and west of I-77.

Damaging winds will be the biggest concern for most areas, but isolated large hail and an isolated potential tornado are possible. The tornado risk will be highest in western Ohio, but it cannot be ruled out, especially west of I-71. Isolated flash flooding will also be possible.

Timing

Storms are expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon and persist through the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The big risk is expected to move in after sunset through 2 AM, as a cold front begins to move in and through from the northwest.

Power outages

Communities could face power outages from these storms.

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

Radar

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Send us your photos

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