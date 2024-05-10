WEEKEND PLANS?! You'll want to plan around weekend storms.

CLEVELAND — We're smack dab in the middle of an ACTIVE pattern. Rounds of rain, some storms, some damage all interrupting our May sunshine. We'll make it back into the 70s next week but we may need to break out the jackets this weekend. We're stuck with highs Friday AND Saturday near 60º. Plan on some afternoon sun today followed by our next round of rain and thunder Saturday.

Plan on a round of heavy rain with thunder embedded after sunrise Saturday followed by another round Saturday afternoon. Some of those could be strong with damage possible.

Both rounds should be out of here overnight Saturday with a much drier Sunday on tap. Mother's Day is looking GREAT with middle 60s and some sunshine.

What To Expect:



Spot showers today

Strong storms Saturday

Temps staying below average

Slim rainchance Mother's Day

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Spotty showers. Below avg. | High: 62º

Saturday: Rounds of thunderstorms likely, some could be strong. | High: 60º

Mother's Day: Mainly dry. Still cool. | High: 64º

Monday: A few storms, warmer. | High: 72º

Tuesday: Better rain chances. | High: 65º

