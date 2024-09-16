We're talking about rain for the first time in over a week!

CLEVELAND — Drought breeds drought. That means a dry pattern tends to lead to even drier air and worsens the drought. That's the pattern we're in. Our rain chances this week are slim. They're actually zero today. We're sunny and hot again today before clouds roll in from the southeast.

There's a tropical system along the east coast that'll ride north over the next couple of days. The impact on us is minimal. I expect clouds to return this evening and overnight leading to a SLIM shot at LIGHT rain showers Tuesday. Most of us will stay dry but the lucky few who see rain can enjoy it. It won't be enough to end the drought but it will be a welcome sight.

Rain is even less likely Wednesday and Thursday but clouds will finger and we have to keep at least an isolated chance in the forecast.

What To Expect:



Sunny & hot today

More clouds tonight

A few light showers Tuesday

Isolated rain Wed & Thu

Dry again this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Sun and clouds. Above average. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers are possible. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Few t-showers. | High: 78º

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. | High: 78º

Friday: Dry once again. | High: 80º

Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 80º

