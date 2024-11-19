Wet & mild today, Wet & windy Wednesday, wet windy & COLD late week

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a soaker. Widespread rain rolling through today followed by another round Wednesday. Today, we're near 60º with light rain and a few downpours. Most of the rain is gone by the evening commute, though. And we're mainly dry overnight into early Wednesday.

Our next round of rain won't be as heavy but winds will be picking up. Gusts to 30mph likely through the afternoon. Make sure you're planning ahead.

The cold arrives after the rain. Winds gusting even higher overnight into Thursday dropping temps into the 30s with rain and snow flying by the morning commute. Accumulations Thursday will vary. Warm ground, warm air, rain and slush will all work against any hope of snow piling up. Roads could be slick starting Thursday morning through Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Widespread steady rain. Heaviest rain midday. | High: 60º

Wednesday: Mild & windy with scattered rain. | High: 56º

Thursday: Windy & colder with a mix of rain and snow. Slushy accumulations likely. | High: 38º

Friday: Lake effect rain/snow showers. Windy.| High: 44º

Saturday: A few lake effect rain showers left over.| High: 45º

