Wet Weekend + Chilly Temperatures

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to wet weather. Rain is likely (clearly) today, but it is not just this morning. On and off, steady rain with a couple of downpours is expected all day.

Following Friday's cold front, Saturday's highs stay cooler: 40s to lower 50s north, into the mid/upper 50s far south during the afternoon. Showers look to be most numerous during the morning hours and into this afternoon. Showers will try to break apart by this evening, but the rain chance is never zero today.

Scattered showers and even a few downpours will linger on Sunday, with high temperatures a bit milder: middle 50s for the lake shore counties, lower 60s inland.

On and off rain is the name of the game for several days over the next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Chilly rain likely. Isolated thunder. | High: 50º (near 58 south)

Sunday: Widely scattered showers. Partly sunny. | High: 55º

Monday: Near norm. Few showers.| High: 65º

