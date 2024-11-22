Wet & windy as we try to recover after our first blast of winter cold

CLEVELAND — Thankfully the intense snowfall from Thursday evening has shut down but the impacts are still here. The ground and roads are warm enough to have melted the snow for the Friday morning commute but bridges, grassy surfaces and your cars are still covered. Anything p in the air, up in the cold air, is snow-covered.

I'm tracking another wave of snow and rain for the morning commute but it won't be nearly as intense as last night's snow. I still expect delays but accumulations should stay under an inch or so. Roads will get slick and visibility will drop. Make sure you're prepared for another slow commute.

Rain takes over by noon. Winds gusting 30-40mph will help temps thaw quickly. We're back near 40 by noon with middle 40s for afternoon highs. We're not waiting for the sun to warm us up. We'd be waiting until Saturday afternoon or Sunday for that sun. That's when we dry out and try to warm back to more seasonable levels. Closer to 50º.

This weekend looks much drier with seasonable temperatures!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Lake effect rain. Could mix with wet snow early. Windy.| High: 45º

Saturday: A few lake effect rain showers left over. Still windy.| High: 47º

Sunday: Drier with some sunshine.| High: 50º

Monday: Mild temps but more clouds leading to better rain chances late. Looking soaked heading into Tuesday.| High: 52º

Tuesday: Isolated shower. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.| High: 45º

