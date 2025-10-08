When can we expect our first frost across NEO?

CLEVELAND — We are several days into fall, but it has not felt like it over the last few days...until now! It will be much cooler for the rest of the week with temperatures that are more typical for early October.

For perspective, the average high temperature for this time of the year is 67 degrees for highs and 50 degrees for the low temperatures. Over the next few days, it will actually be BELOW average. Temperatures will drop from the mid-80s on Monday afternoon to the 40s and 30s for lows on Wednesday night and Thursday night.

It will be warmer along the lakeshore, but could get as low as the mid-30s inland, for both Thursday and Friday morning. This means frost will be possible!

An advisory may be issued for some communities for Wednesday night/Thursday morning and again Thursday night/Friday morning. With calmer winds, the frost potential looks greater Thursday night and Friday morning. We will be sure to keep you posted!

With the return of cooler temperatures and frost potential, you may be wondering if this is normal for this time of the year. The short answer is yes, this is basically right on time! The typical first frost happens across Northeast Ohio during October. The exact date depends on where you live.

For example, the lakeshore typically stays warmer overnight during the fall due to the influence of the mild water temperatures in Lake Erie, while it is cooler inland. This means the first frost happens later in Cleveland, usually around mid-October. Meanwhile, the first frost typically happens in early October for communities away from the lakeshore.

Average First Frost (36F)



Akron-Canton, Oct. 8

Cleveland, Oct. 14

Erie, Oct. 19

Mansfield, Oct. 2

Toledo, Oct. 6

Youngstown, Oct. 1

If you are interested, there is additional data below regarding the average first freeze, the earliest frost ever, and the earliest freeze ever.

Average First Freeze (32°F)



Akron-Canton, Oct. 19

Cleveland, Oct. 28

Erie, Nov. 1

Mansfield, Oct. 14

Toledo, Oct. 17

Youngstown, Oct. 14

Earliest Frost



Akron-Canton, Sept. 14 (1902)

Cleveland, Sept. 21 (1973)

Erie, Sept. 17 (1959)

Mansfield, Aug. 27 (1946)

Toledo, Aug. 29 (1982)

Youngstown, Aug. 29 (1982)

Earliest Freeze



Akron-Canton, Sept. 21 (1956)

Cleveland, Sept. 29 (1942)

Erie, Oct. 3 (1974)

Mansfield, Aug. 30 (1946)

Toledo, Sept. 14 (1975)

Youngstown, Aug. 29 (1982)

