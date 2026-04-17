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When to look for a 'once in a lifetime' comet in the night sky!

You may be able to see a comet on Friday, April 17th! Known as Comet C/2025 R3 or PanSTARRS, some scientists think it could be the brightest comet of the year.
When to look for a 'once in a lifetime' comet in the night sky!
comet
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CLEVELAND — You may be able to see a comet on Friday, April 17th!

Known as Comet C/2025 R3 or PanSTARRS, some scientists think it could be the brightest comet of the year.

NASA estimates the comet will reach magnitude 8, meaning you will likely need a telescope or binoculars to see it.

However, I have seen some reports, including one from the Comet Observation database (COBS), that it could have a magnitude closer to 5, which means a dim blur of light may be visible to the naked eye!

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To look for the comet, you will need to wake up very early!

It will be visible in the low eastern sky in the predawn hours.

You can find it in the constellations Pegasus and above Pisces from mid-April to the end of the month.

This comet will make its closest approach to Earth on April 27th, coming within 44 million miles of our planet!

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