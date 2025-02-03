Wild swings this week with warmth, cold, rain, snow and wind... Strap in!

CLEVELAND — Staying mostly cloudy today but the wind is helping us warm up QUICKLY. Plan on southwesterly winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. That's not enough for damage but it will have an impact on your day. Keep both hands on the wheel and watch for debris. Most of us stay dry today but I still can't rule out an isolated shower. Rain shower! Until late tonight, temps take a DIVE. We're dropping into the 20s by early Tuesday so any shower left around (which won't be many) will change to snow. Tuesday looks mainly dry also but temps struggle. We barely make it back to 30º for the afternoon high.

Enjoy today's warmth!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Cloudy but windy & WARM. | High: 56º

Tuesday: Much colder with isolated lake effect snow. | High: 30º

Wednesday: Mix to rain arriving late in the day before warming overnight. | High: 34º

Thursday: Heavy rain early in the day, drying out later. | High: 48º

Friday: Cloudy, calmer, cooler again. | High: 32º

Saturday: Wintry mix changing to rain as temps warm up. | High: 39º

Sunday: Cold air returns with lake effect snow possible. | High: 32º

