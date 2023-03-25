Wild & Windy Weather

ALERT: Multi-hazard severe weather event likely tonight & Saturday. Main threats are heavy rains, damaging winds!

HIGH WIND WARNING Saturday and Saturday evening for parts of Northern Ohio. Expect Wind gusts between 50 & 60 mph. Damage to trees and power lines is likely.

Wild, wet & windy weather is moving into NE Ohio!

A warm front will shift north across our area through this morning. Steady, moderate rain fell overnight and has already moved out. For the rest of the day, you can expect a few widely scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. A few storms could become strong or severe this afternoon.

Winds will quickly increase as a strong low pressure moves up into Xichigan during the day. Winds will gusts above 50 mph at times thru Saturday evening. This could easily brings down tree limbs and cause sporadic power outages into early Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday will bump up briefly to near 60 degrees around lunchtime. Expect colder air to wrap in during the afternoon, dropping our temperatures thru the 40s for the rest of the day.

Much quieter weather moves in for Sunday. We'll bounce back up into the lower 50s for the highs and look to be much drier by Sunday morning.

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Scattered t-showers for Saturday

Periods of sun will warm us into the 60s ahead of cold front

Temperatures crash thru the 40s behind the front by late afternoon

Small window for "Severe Storms" along cold front early PM (mainly east)

Wind gusts increase behind cold front Saturday PM

Expect Gusts between 50-60 mph

Tree damage/power outages are likely

Few snow flakes possible in colder air Saturday night

Drying out on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: HIGH WIND WARNING. Scattered rain, possible flooding. Midday highs with falling PM temps. Wind gusts 50-60 mph.| High: 62º (AM), 40s by evening

Sunday: Drying out. Lots of sun. Near norm temps. | High: 52º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. PM showers. Chilly. | High: 47º

Tuesday: Early light snow. PM scattered rain showers. Chilly. | High: 42º

Wednesday: AM sun. PM Clouds. | High: 48º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter