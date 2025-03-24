Windy! Gusts over 40mph to kick off the workweek

CLEVELAND — Monday will be drier, but a few flakes or mixed showers cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening. The weather does not look active all day, but it will stay windy. Temps once again struggle to rebound and stay BELOW the norm... Most are in the lower 40s along the lake-shore, but inland areas will see mid to upper 40s.

We stay mianly dry with temps all over the place through midweek. Cold and frosty Tuesday morning, snow flakes possible Wednesday and pushing 50º Thursday.

We're warming this coming weekend but also wetter for our last weekend of March.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Windy! Temps struggling with an isolated evening shower chance. | High: 43º

Tuesday: Much calmer but still cool with an isolated rain chance south. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Isolated lake effect snow, cold!| High: 39º

Thursday: Isolated rain but warmer. | High: 50º

Friday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 55°

