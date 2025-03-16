Windy, Wet, and Colder

A wind advisory has been issued for most NE Ohio through Sunday. Gusts over 45 mph will be possible through Sunday midday.

Windy conditions will continue across NEO today, especially during the morning into the early afternoon. Gusts of 40 to 50 will be possible, but as a cold front moves through this morning, isolated gusts of 50 to 60 will be possible. Rain will be more widespread Sunday morning. Once the front moves through, we will then see more scattered shower chances, but as colder air moves in, some snow may mix in, especially during the evening on Sunday!

Temperatures will fall into the 40s by the end of the afternoon on Sunday, then drop into the lower 30s by Monday morning.

St. Patrick's Day looks dry! Fairly seasonable for mid-March, too! Grab your green coat for the parade and plan for temps in the lower 40s.

More warmth settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday, before another front moves in late Wednesday. This will bring more rain and possible storms Wednesday night. Colder air moves in for the end of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Scattered rain, especially during the morning. Falling temps. Windy!| High: 61º Early

St. Patrick's Day: Partly sunny. Chilly!| High: 41º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild.| High: 65º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Warmer again. Rain/Storms late.| High: 69º

Thursday: Morning showers. Windy.| High: 40º

Friday: Flakes possible. Chilly.| High: 41º

