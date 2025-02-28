Windy & wet today before another arctic BLAST heading our way this weekend

CLEVELAND — We're rebounding today thanks to a ton of wind. Gusts over 40mph likely helping us jump from the 30s back into the 40s. Those winds could also create issues on the streets from blowing debris. Stay alert.

I'm also tracking more rain. Plan on a few showers for the PM drive. It should be light but delays are still possible as we wrap up the work week.

Temps take a DIVE on the heels of that rain. We'll be near 40º at midnight Friday night; Middle 30s by sunrise; Middle 20s by noon. BIG drop in temps early and we stay cold all weekend. May even see some lake effect snow Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound as we begin the new work week with highs pushing into the 50s!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: WINDY & warmer with a few late-day rain showers. | High: 46º

Saturday: Lake effect possible as temps take a dive from the 30s into the 20s by the afternoon. | High: 38° dropping into 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Blustery & cold. | High: 26º

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. | High: 39º

Tuesday: More clouds but even warmer. | High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter