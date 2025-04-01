Winter chill today followed by spring storms tomorrow

CLEVELAND — April 1st on the calendar but February 1st according to Mother Nature. I'm tracking lake effect snow this morning. Not much but enough to remind us that spring in Northeast Ohio is wild! If the 30s and isolated, light snowflakes aren't enough, tomorrow's thunderstorms will be.

Strong south winds gusting 40 to 50mph helping temps soar into the upper 60s. Also pushing humidity back into Ohio helping fuel thunderstorms. Plan on scattered storms for the afternoon. Some of those will be strong with damage possible.

Meanwhile, storms well west of us will be building quickly with an even better shot at damage. Those storms grow into a large line and push our way after sunset. Plan on widespread heavy rain and embedded gusts over 60mph. The heavy rain could lead to flooding in flood prone areas in addition to power outages from damaging gusts. Make sure you're staying alert.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Staying cool after isolated AM flakes. | High: 38°

Wednesday: Warmer. Storms Return (Some storms could be Severe). | High: 65°

Thursday: Rain lingers. Blustery. | High: 67°

Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. | High: 52°

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 49°

Sunday: Rain possible, chilly. | High: 47º

