Winter cold coming back a few days before winter officially begins

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will be closer to average on Tuesday with highs ranging from about 38 in the north to the lower and middle 40s for our southern counties. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day.

A few light rain or snow showers will slide across the area on Wednesday. Skies will be mainly cloudy for mid-week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Colder but calmer.| High: 39º

Wednesday: Mix possible early then mainly rain.| High: 38º

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers possible.| High: 34º

Friday: Few snow showers. Cold.| High: 33º

