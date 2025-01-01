Winter is back just in time for the new year with warnings

Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect until 7pm Thursday evening. Frigid cold air blowing over Lake Erie fueling squalls of heavy lake effect snow.

Widespread snow tapering off during the mid to late morning as last nights storm slides out. Lake effect snow setting up in it's wake. Temps will hold cold in the middle 30s all day with gusts to 40mph... that means wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. Cold, windy and snowy.

The lake effect will stay unorganized but where the bands of snow set up, plan on another couple inches through the day. Through Thursday we could see another several inches. More organized Lake Effect snow likely before our next clipper arrives Friday.

That's right, another system coming to end the week with even colder air. Prep now for a couple weeks of cold, snow and wind.

DAILY FORECAST:

New Year's Day: Colder & windy with scattered snow showers. | High: 36º

Thursday: Much Colder with lake effect snow. | High: 30º

Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 28º

Saturday: Colder with lake effect snow. | High: 26º

Sunday: Cold & Cloudy. Snow showers late. | High: 25º

