WINTER STORM: Snow, rain and wind impacting Ohio on Wednesday

WHAT

Winter Weather Advisory with snow totals ranging from 2" to 4" by noon Wednesday. There will be even more snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

WHEN

Snow starts before sunrise Wednesday covering roads with snow for the AM Commute. Plan on a gradual transition from snow to rain late morning through midday as temps warm into the upper 30s. Scattered heavy rain continues through the afternoon into the evening before temps drop and snow takes back over. Snow will again impact the Thursday morning commute.

WHERE

The entire News 5 viewing area.

WHY

Strong area of low pressure pulling TONS of moisture out of the gulf and pushing it toward the Great Lakes. That moisture mixing with cold artic air will produce intense snowfall along with strong winds gusting over 30mph at times.

