Winter Weather Advisory Heading into the Holiday Weekend

Winter Weather Advisory For Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. Lake effect snow setting up late Friday into the weekend could drop up to 6" by Saturday night where squalls persist.

Watch for slick spots for both the morning and evening commutes on Friday.

What's driving this snow is our next Alber Alberta Clipper. It's dropping in from the northwest and crossing the state through the day. Scattered light snow will impact everyone. Accumulations of a trace to 2 inches can be expected in most spots with MAYBE an area near 3" closer to the lakeshore. High temps hang in the lower and middle 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Winds will start to increase a bit Friday night into Saturday as even COLDER air rushes into Ohio.

Cold, arctic air moves in for the weekend, along with some lake-effect snow. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will get stuck in the middle and upper 20s. A Lake Erie, Lake Huron connection will add a few inches of snow to the primary snow belt of Ashtabula County and parts of Lake and Geauga Counties on Saturday and Sunday. Where this snow band persists, I could see accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for Saturday through Sunday morning. For the rest of us, its light snow, and flurries on Saturday and dry weather for Sunday.

Looks like a Green Christmas for most of us this year. Scattered rain showers arrive on Christmas Eve and linger into Christmas Morning with warming temps. Highs on Tuesday will reach into the upper 30s. Highs on Christmas Day should jump to near 40 degrees. Ho. Ho. Ho.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Clipper moves in. Snow showers (Tr-2"). Cold.| High: 35º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers, mainly east. Colder.| High: 26º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers - mainly east & early. Colder.| High: 26º

Monday: Drier. Chilly. Wintry mix is possible late.| High: 35º

Christmas Eve: Scattered rain could mix with wet snow at times. | High: 37º

Christmas Day: Cloudy & cool with a few rain showers. | High: 39º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter