Wintry mix and snow likely on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND — An active weather pattern will move in across Northern Ohio beginning later today and continue through the entire holiday weekend, likely impacting holiday travel, especially along I-90 from Cleveland to Erie, Pennsylvania, to Buffalo, New York.

Wednesday should be a good day for travel as we await rain showers that arrive toward sunset. Temperatures climb back into the middle 40s under a cloudy sky and light winds.

Our next storm system is approaching this evening and into Thursday morning. That means Thanksgiving will likely be impacted. Rain showers Wednesday evening will change over to a wintry mix close to the lake and wet snow farther inland. We could see a quick inch or two of snow in our southern counties by 8 a.m. Thanksgiving. The rain and snow quickly pull out during the morning hours. Highs on Thursday climb up to near 40.

Much colder air spills into Northern Ohio beginning Thursday night. A few snow showers are possible area-wide. But we will be keeping an eye out for lake-effect snow squalls east of Cleveland in the snow belt. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties from Thursday p.m. to early Monday.

Right now, it looks like a mainly west wind coming off of Lake Erie on Friday and Saturday. That would tend to favor a single band of heavy snow closer to the lakeshores of Lake and Ashtabula counties. Elsewhere, on Friday and Saturday, I expect scattered flurries and snow showers along with cold temperatures. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s look likely Friday through next Monday! Brrr!!

Stay with the Power of 5 weather team for the latest updates regarding your holiday forecast!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: More clouds. Showers - especially after sunset. Chilly.| High: 45º

Thanksgiving: Messy. AM rain/snow showers. Isolated PM showers.| High: 41º

Friday: Snow showers. Squalls are possible east. Colder.| High: 34º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls east. Colder again.| High: 29º

