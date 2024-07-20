Wonderful weather for this weekend

CLEVELAND — Happy weekend! Saturday and Sunday will stay dry with gradually warming temperatures. Plan for afternoon highs to climb into the low and mid-80s. Humidity remains on the low side for both days as well, with northerly winds.

Saturday is National Moon Day to commemorate the moon landing 55 years ago. The moon is celebrating by becoming full early on Sunday! It should be mostly clear to partly cloudy with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.

The typical summer heat & humidity won't be back until early next week. That will bring the return of rain and storm chances by late Monday & into Tuesday. Rounds of rain/storms are expected through the end of the work week. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms during the week, but the rain is very needed in the midst of drought!

What To Expect

A great weekend

Dry for days

Humidity & heat build next week

Rain returns next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mainly sunny and comfortable. | High: 82º

Sunday: Sun & clouds, a touch warmer. | High: 84º

Monday: Mainly dry, small PM rain chance. Seasonal temps. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Showers and storms increase. More humid. | High: 82º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: