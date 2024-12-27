Wrapping up 2024 with a BIG thaw... Make sure you're planning around the rain though

CLEVELAND — We can get outside without the gloves and scarves but don't forget to plan around the rain this weekend. Our best shot at rain comes in Sunday but I still can't rule out a few showers both Friday and again Saturday.

We're dry most of today but not all day. Plan on rain returning this afternoon and into the evening. Maybe before sunset if you're west of I-77. We'll dodge a few rain showers for Friday evening plans. With more clouds and rain, temps look to barely drop Friday night. Spotty showers that will be on and off are expected for Saturday, but widespread and heavier rain is expected on Sunday. The highest chance for rain should be during the first half of Sunday with a gradual decrease in coverage by Sunday evening and into Monday.

The cold comes back just after the new year. A wintry looks possible for New Year's Eve into the first of the year.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Even warmer with a few showers arriving late.| High: 54º

Saturday: Few showers. Warm for December.| High: 58º

Sunday: Looking soaked as temps gradually drop. | High: 52º

Monday: Drying out and a bit cooler.| High: 45º

New Year's Eve: Falling temperatures. Rain to snow possible. | High: 44º

New Year's Day: Cold & windy with a few rain/snow showers. | High: 38º

