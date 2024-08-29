Wrapping up a HOT week with STRONG storms this weekend

CLEVELAND — Isolated storms are possible again on Thursday but only in one or two spots. Most of us will stay dry during the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the 80s. Humidity remains noticeable.
More strong storms are possible on Friday late afternoon and evening. In the meantime, We'll experience our 4th 90-degree day of the week under partly sunny skies. Heat indexes will again be in the upper 90s.
The best chances for rain & thunderstorms will be Friday night through Saturday morning and early afternoon. Sunday looks warm & dry. Monday looks dry and cooler!
High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Monday's highs near 70 degrees!
What To Expect:
- Still muggy Thursday
- Hot & humid Friday
- Best storm chance is Friday night and Saturday AM
- Heat breaks this weekend
- Much cooler Labor Day
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Partly sunny. | High: 82º
Friday: Hotter with scattered storms by evening. | High: 91º
Saturday: Scattered storms, mainly AM. Breezy & cooler. | High: 78º
Sunday: Sun/cloud mix. Warm.| High: 82º
Monday: partly cloudy. Breezy, and cooler. | High: 70º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter