Wrapping up February wet before a cold BLAST this weekend

CLEVELAND — A few rain showers are moving out for the Thursday morning rush. I can't rule out scattered snowflakes mixing in. Clouds will be the rule all day. Another round of scattered rain and snow showers are likely for the late afternoon and evening hours. Roads will be wet all day. Highs will climb back into the lower 40s.

Temperatures will remain on the chilly side for the end of the week, as many areas will be in the low to mid-40s through Friday. Friday could see a few more rain showers sliding in off the lake during the late afternoon and evening hours as well.

Colder, subfreezing temps move in for the weekend, with some lake effect flakes on Saturday. Temperatures will rebound as we begin the new work week, as highs approach 50 by next Tuesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Chilly start but we rebound before scat'd heavy rain for the PM Drive. | High: 43º

Friday: WINDY & warmer with a few late-day rain showers. | High: 46º

Saturday: Lake effect possible as temps take a dive from the 30s into the 20s by the afternoon. | High: 38° dropping into 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Blustery & cold. | High: 26º

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. | High: 39º

Tuesday: More clouds but even warmer. | High: 50º

