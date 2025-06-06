Wrapping up the work week with more downpours and t-storms

CLEVELAND — We're still tracking thunderstorms. Heavy rain is the biggest threat with brief downpours and a slim shot at localized flooding. Poor drainage areas that get stuck on repeated downpours may have issues. We'll be monitoring all day. We'll be tracking storms all day, also.

We'll gradually dry out this evening and overnight as we head into Saturday. Sun even making a return... but only for a day. Mother Nature is bringing another round of (light) rain Sunday with scattered storms Monday. This pattern is staying active as we head into next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 69º

Saturday: Drying out early. | High: 76º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with light rain showers. | High: 73º

Monday: Scattered Storms. More clouds. | High: 76º

Tuesday: Slim shot at a shower. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Looking dry and seasonal. | High: 76º

