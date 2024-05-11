Yes, rain is expected this weekend, but it won't be a washout!

CLEVELAND — We're smack dab in the middle of an ACTIVE pattern. Rounds of rain, and some storms all interrupting our May sunshine. It is also a bit chilly for May. We may need to break out the jackets this weekend (I did this morning!). We're stuck with highs on Saturday near 60º. Winds will be picking up throughout the day, too, making it feel even cooler.

After a clear night, clouds and rain have returned. Expect a round of heavy rain with thunder embedded on Saturday morning. This is our best chance for everyone to see some rain this weekend, however, there is still a chance for widely scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of those could be strong with heavy rain, gusts up to 40 mph, lightning and small hail. It will not be a washout this afternoon/evening but do not be surprised if you have to dodge these spotty storms.

Showers and storms slowly fade tonight. A few light showers look possible early on Mother's Day, but overall, it will be much drier with the middle 60s expected and some sunshine. Temps quickly climb on Monday to nearly 80 degrees before more rain and storms arrive by Monday night.

What To Expect:

T-showers likely Saturday AM

Strong storms Saturday PM

Temps staying below average

Slim rain chance on Mother's Day

Active weather next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Morning rain likely, spotty PM storms. | High: 62º

Mother's Day: Early lighter showers, then Mainly dry. Still cool. | High: 65º

Monday: PM storms, warmer. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Rain and storms likely. | High: 65º

Wednesday: T-storms early. Cooler again. | High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: