You are my sunshine, Mom! Great weather on tap for Sunday

CLEVELAND — Showers and storms faded overnight and the sun has returned! Much of your Mother's Day looks fantastic. It will be much drier compared to Saturday with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 60s. A couple of communities could hit 70 degrees. Temps climb even higher on Monday to around 80 degrees; however, a few showers and storms will be possible, especially north in the morning, with an increased chance by Monday night and into Tuesday.

Storm chances increase on Tuesday with cooler digits returning. Back to the 60s, we go!

What To Expect:



Bit milder on Sunday

Plenty of sun for Mother's Day

Big temp jump on Monday

Active weather next week

Daily Breakdown:

Mother's Day: Nice day, staying dry.. | High: 66º

Monday: Isolated showers/storms, warmer. | High: 80º

Tuesday: Rain and storms likely. | High: 68º

Wednesday: T-storms early. Cooler again. | High: 67º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: