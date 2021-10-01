Wendy’s Fries Are Changing

The Wendy’s french fries you’re used to are about to be a thing of the past. The fast-food chain has officially changed the recipe, launching what it calls new “Hot & Crispy Fries” nationwide.

The change to the staple menu item has been in the works for a few years, but a Wendy’s rep told Simplemost that the unveiling was accelerated because of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the chain has seen a spike in drive-thru and delivery orders, which meant fries weren’t being eaten right away and often got cold or soggy before a bite was taken.

To create its new fries, the Wendy’s culinary team took a look at everything from frying equipment and operations to training and even the potato itself. They ended up testing more than 20 different cuts and shapes and settled on a shape that has a thick and thin side: thick for heat retention and thin for crispiness.

According to the company, the new fries are natural-cut, skin-on and made with real potatoes. They also allegedly hold up to dipping in sauce or even a Frosty. You can already find them in select restaurants, but the chain plans to have them in all locations in October.

Some fans that have already tried the retooled fries have taken to Twitter to proclaim their love, with one fan saying they’re “straight fire.”

The new @Wendys fries are straight compared to the old ones — Evan Noel (@evanmnoel) August 25, 2021

Of course, taste is subjective and another Twitter user called the new recipe “terrible,” wishing for the old Wendy’s fries back.

Wendy's new fries are terrible

I want the old ones back… — wootnik technologies ltd. (@wootnik765) October 1, 2021

Looks like you’ll have to make your mind up for yourself.

Just in case you need an incentive to try the new fries, Wendy’s is holding Fry-days every Friday in October, offering up freebies for anyone who buys some of the fries.

Anyone who purchases a medium order of fries will get a different free item each Friday in October. Simply download the Wendy’s app and apply the offer to any mobile order. You’ll be able to get everything from a free Dave’s Single to a 10-piece order of original or spicy nuggets, a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger or classic chicken sandwich.

While the change is new for Wendy’s, McDonald’s has made changes to its fries a few times over the years, including in 2007 when it switched to a new vegetable oil free of trans fats.

