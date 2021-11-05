When You Can Watch ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ And Other Classic Christmas Cartoons This Holiday Season

Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials.

CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.

Get ready to pop the popcorn and make some cocoa, because the lineup will definitely get you in the holiday spirit! Check out the full schedule below:

Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

8 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

8 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

8:30 p.m. – “Frosty Returns”

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

8 p.m. – “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire”

8:30 p.m. – “Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe”

9 p.m. – “The Story of Santa Claus”

This will be the 57th consecutive year that “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” has aired on CBS, making it the longest continuously running Christmas special in TV history.

But “Rudolph” isn’t the only reindeer starring in a Christmas special this year. “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” is voiced by Ben Stiller, with Jim Belushi as Santa Claus. The sequel, “Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe” also includes the voices of Hugh Grant, Britney Spears and James Woods.

CBS will also show “The Story of Santa Claus,” voiced by the late Ed Asner, and also starring Betty White and Tim Curry.

While not a cartoon, CBS’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick-off the rest of the holiday celebration on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m.-noon EST. (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also air at the same time on NBC, by the way, if you have a parade preference.)

Other holiday programming on CBS this year includes “One Last Time: An evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” on Nov. 28, “Adele One Night Only” on Dec. 14, and a repeat of last year’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas” on Dec. 24.

You’ll also be able to catch two new holiday movies on CBS, “A Christmas Proposal” on Dec. 12 and “Christmas Takes Flight” on Dec. 19, plus a special holiday-themed nighttime episode of “The Price is Right” on Dec. 22.

Of course, other networks will be full of holiday programming as well, including Freeform, which just released its schedule, and Hallmark, which kicked off their Countdown To Christmas movie marathon in October.

The Hallmark Channel will be airing a new holiday movie every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and you can catch a new Christmas movie every Saturday at 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

What is your favorite holiday movie or television special?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.