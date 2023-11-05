You can get chocolate truffles with Campbell’s soup flavors for Thanksgiving

If you’re already thinking about your Thanksgiving menu, Campbell’s has teamed up with chocolatier Phillip Ashley for an incredibly unique Turkey Day dessert.

Phillip Ashley Chocolates’ Holiday Sides Collection features six chocolate truffles flavored like classic Thanksgiving side dishes. Each truffle is infused with a different Campbell’s soup flavor, from Cream of Mushroom to Cheddar Cheese.

Included in the collection is the iconic Green Bean Casserole, which has the flavors of Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom condensed soup, green beans, onion and infused sea salt in a dark chocolate fudge bonbon.

Next, Jalapeno Cheddar Mac and Cheese features Campbell’s Cheddar Cheese soup, triple cream brie and jalapeno-infused white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate bonbon. The Baked Corn Casserole truffle is a white chocolate bonbon made with the flavors of cornbread, sweet corn and Campbell’s Cream of Chicken soup.

Those who prefer potatoes as a side dish should enjoy the Hot Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes milk chocolate bonbon, made of sweet potatoes, thyme, local Memphis hot honey and Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup. Or, they might like the Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes dark chocolate bonbon, which features Campbell’s Cheddar Cheese soup, caramel and everything bagel seasoning.

Finishing up the collection is Apple, Fennel and Herb Stuffing, a blond chocolate bonbon flavored like a combination of roasted apples, fennel and Campbell’s Cream of Celery Soup bread pudding.

The collection will be available beginning Nov. 7 on Phillip Ashley’s website for $35. You will want to grab them quickly as there is a limited amount and they may sell out.

This is the second time Phillip Ashley has teamed up with another brand to offer some unique chocolate flavors this year.

The brand collaborated with Miller High Life in May to create six truffles that pair well with a six-pack of beer: Grilled Cheese, Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing, Pretzel Praline, Beernut, Buttery Popcorn and Sweet Potato Fry.

Will you be ordering some of the new side dish truffles to serve at your Thanksgiving feast?

