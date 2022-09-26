These Zombie Cheerleader Costumes Are Perfect For Girls With A Ghoulish Side

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Not every girl wants to be a ballerina or a pretty, pretty princess. Some of us embrace our dark side — think Wednesday Addams offering sardonic insults to her peppy classmates, or Daria Morgendorffer binge-watching “Sick, Sad World.”

With Halloween coming up, it’s these gals’ time to shine. If your goth girl is in the market for a grim look this year — say, a zombie cheerleader costume —Amazon’s got loads of not-so-cute, slightly scary disguises in stock for the season.

Best of all, certain costumes and sizes are already on sale, so young weirdos and their parents can snap up a sweet outfit and save a little money in the process.

Dubbed the “Cheerless Leader” costume, this set comes with a creepy, cheer-style crop top, skirt, fishnet under-shorts and poms. (FYI: gloves, tights and boots aren’t included.) It’s like if Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” decided to join the cheer squad at Halloween High.

This item has a 4.1 star out of 5 star-rating with around 150 customers weighing in. At the moment, only medium through 14-16 sizes are available, with medium costing the most ($38.79) and the large (10-12) priced lowest.

Here’s another cheeky ensemble for the anti-cheer squad. This one comes with the top, skirt, poms and a spiderweb-like scarf. Is she a zombie cheerleader, risen from the grave? Sure looks like it.

This zombie cheerleader-style costume has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 160 reviews. The size 12/x-large version of this costume is currently on sale for 23% off its regular price of $25.72.

Channel the spooky spirit of “Carrie” as a very non-glamorous prom queen. The disheveled dress and sash are the centerpieces, but the set also includes a tiara, wrist corsage and belt to complete the horrifying spectacle.

With almost 700 reviews, this costume has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It’s available in small to extra-large sizes.

Forget zombie cheerleader costumes — how about a straight-up zombie? Yikes! This ripped dress ups the gore factor with exposed “bones” and “intestines” across the midsection. Blue leggings with Frankenstein-like stitches provide the added bonus of keeping kids warm while they’re out lurking for candy.

With almost 400 global ratings, this creepy girls’ costume has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. It’s available in sizes small through large.

All right, who wants to run into this specter on Halloween night? Not me! Young ghouls can haunt the neighborhood in this super-creepy number, complete with scythe. Among its freaky features: glovettes and tights with a glow-in-the-dark skeleton print for added spookiness.

Go straight to the personification of death with this grim reaper costume. With almost 700 global ratings, this one has 4.6 out of 5 stars. Get it in sizes for 5- to 12-year-olds.

And what would any of these costumes be without a bone-chilling makeup job? This kit comes with a palette of shades perfect for creating a nightmarish appearance. Sculpt nasty wounds and bulges with liquid latex and gross everyone out with nasty, rotten teeth (a reminder to brush, perhaps!). Naturally, there’s fake blood — in two different textures.

The makeup set has 4.2 stars with more than 1,100 ratings. You’ll definitely want it to put the final touches on your zombie cheerleader costume.

Happy haunting, fiends!

