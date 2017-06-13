Who is George Brinkman? Suspect in the Lake Township and North Royalton homicides

George Brinkman is connected to the deaths of five people in Northeast Ohio.

On Tuesday, he was charged in the deaths of a husband and wife in Lake Township. He's also considered a suspect in a triple homicide in North Royalton that left a woman and her two daughters dead.

TIMELINE: Tracking the connection between North Royalton and Stark County homicides

So, who is he?

The 45-year-old is described by authorities as a squatter who had not kept a permanent address in a few years.

His last known address was a rental property in North Canton where neighbors said he lived for several years with Stacey John, the daughter of the Lake Township victims.

Brinkman held several odd jobs, including one where he worked for Stacey's dad, Rogell Eugene John II, as a phonebook delivery person. He was also a mechanic on the side and previously made furniture out of his garage.

Brinkman is described as a friend of Suzanne Taylor, the woman who was killed along with her two daughters in North Royalton. Neighbors said he was frequently at the home. The person who called 911 when the bodies were found said Brinkman's car was at the scene.

Brinkman has a criminal record but it appears he hasn't been in trouble with the law in quite some time. In Cuyahoga County, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct in 1990, criminal mischief in 1991 and passing bad checks in 1998.

North Royalton police say there do appear to be some similarities between the crime scenes. All of the victims were found in bedrooms. In the North Royalton case, all three women were found in the bed, police told News 5.