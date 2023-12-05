16-year-old arrested in Las Vegas for making terroristic threats

A 16-year-old is accused of making "terroristic threats" online.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a social media message with threatening language was brought to their attention on Nov. 28.

Within hours, police said officers were able to identify a suspect and their potential location. They reportedly obtained a search warrant later that evening and took the teen into custody.

Police said their initial investigation revealed that the teen was a recent convert to Islam and had materials to carry out what he described as a "lone wolf" attack.

Authorities said they recovered materials including an Islamic State flag, headbands, informational material on how to make homemade explosives, and terrorism and radicalization propaganda.

The 16-year-old faces multiple felony counts, including attempting to further an act of terrorism and providing support to a terrorist organization.

Police said the teen was living with his parents and siblings at the time of the arrest.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat, noting that they believe the teen was acting alone.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas.

