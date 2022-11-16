You can get a 40-inch Roku Smart TV for only $98 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If a smart TV for less than $100 would put a checkmark on your holiday shopping list, you might want to head to Walmart. An onn. brand 40-inch LED Roku Smart TV is on sale for $98 as part of their Black Friday deals right now.

The deal appears to be part of Walmart’s Black Friday “Deals for Days,” which sees the retailer rolling out new deals to members of their Walmart+ program every Monday that become available online that night and in stores two days later. Right now, Walmart’s website says to check in stores for this deal on the smart TV.

With this television, you can watch your favorite movies and shows whether you use cable, satellite, an OTA antenna or streaming services with no added streaming device required.

Although a remote is included, you can also control the TV using the Roku mobile app. This free app allows you to use voice commands to search for titles, actors and more.

Software updates are automatic, so you (or your gift recipient) don’t need tech skills to use the television for years to come. And with 1080P Full High Definition and a 60-hertz refresh rate for this 40-inch LED TV, you can watch it all with lifelike color, smooth motion and intricate details.

Roku offers thousands of channels in its app store, including popular premium channels such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, as well as free streaming channels like Bounce, Crackle and Peacock. You can easily customize the channels on your home screen, and the Roku Smart TV has various themes and screensavers available as well.

If you’re giving this TV to someone who loves smart devices, you’ll be happy to learn it is compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The Roku Smart TV includes one remote with batteries, a TV stand with hardware, and a quick start guide. In addition, it has three HDMI ports and ports for composite, USB, optical, coaxial and headphone connections.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.