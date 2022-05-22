78,000 lbs of infant formula arrive in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Fly Formula's first shipment of 78,000 pounds of specialty infant formula arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday morning.

A plane from Ramstein Air Base in Germany brought the formula. President Joe Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible. According to the White House, this formula will be distributed to doctors office and pharmacies and not store shelves.

The formula will be going to place in Indiana but we won’t know where until later today. The plane came to Indianapolis because it is part of Nestles supply chain. I’ll have more tonight on @wrtv https://t.co/4AIecVc5dQ — Meredith Hackler (@MhacklerTV) May 22, 2022

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is also in Indianapolis. He spoke on the tarmac shortly after the plane landed and says the shipment should help around 9,000 babies.

In total, the Operation shipments will transport the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8 oz. bottles of three formulas — Alfamino Infant, Alfamino Junior and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. Each of these formulas is a hypoallergenic formula for children. Additional flights are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana.



Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it. pic.twitter.com/cX4KU0eDtZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 22, 2022

MORE: How to switch baby formula in a smart, safe way | Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules for WIC | Feds warn of scams amid infant formula shortage | Abbott plant could produce formula in 1-2 weeks, FDA head said | Abbott reaches agreement with FDA to reopen baby formula plant

This story will be updated.