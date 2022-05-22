Watch

Actions

78,000 lbs of infant formula arrive in Indianapolis

formula air force plane.PNG
WRTV Photo/Otis Jones
A U.S. Air Force plane arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport on May 22, 2022. The plane is carrying more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula.
formula air force plane.PNG
Ramstein Airmen prepare critical infant formula shipments for U.S.
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 12:09:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Fly Formula's first shipment of 78,000 pounds of specialty infant formula arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday morning.

A plane from Ramstein Air Base in Germany brought the formula. President Joe Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible. According to the White House, this formula will be distributed to doctors office and pharmacies and not store shelves.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is also in Indianapolis. He spoke on the tarmac shortly after the plane landed and says the shipment should help around 9,000 babies.

In total, the Operation shipments will transport the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8 oz. bottles of three formulas — Alfamino Infant, Alfamino Junior and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. Each of these formulas is a hypoallergenic formula for children. Additional flights are expected to be announced in the coming days.

MORE: How to switch baby formula in a smart, safe way | Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules for WIC | Feds warn of scams amid infant formula shortage | Abbott plant could produce formula in 1-2 weeks, FDA head said | Abbott reaches agreement with FDA to reopen baby formula plant

This story will be updated.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?