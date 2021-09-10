78-year-old woman recognized for encouraging elderly to workout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- A 78-year-old woman is being rewarded for her uplifting attitude where people need it most, the gym.

“I have no idea how long I’m going to live, but I want to be able to move, do things, still drive my car," said 78-year-old Jean Grimm.

Grimm goes to the gym almost every day and brings plenty of friends with her too.

“None of us are going to be rocking chair grandmas,” Grimm said.

She started the movement to bring workout classes for older people to her gym in Tucson, Arizona.

The classes are taught through a nationwide fitness program called Silver Sneakers.

“It’s really about movement, getting them to move, working on their flexibility, strength training, cardio,” said Jason House, Chuze Fitness group exercise instructor.

Because of Grimm’s positive attitude, Silver Sneakers chose her as a finalist for their 2021 member of the year award.

“She’s been an inspiration just to watch her and the energy she brings to the class,” said Karen Currie, a class member.

This story was first reported by Perla Shaheen on KGUN9.com.