7 PM: Browns Countdown NFL Combine Special

CLEVELAND — News 5 will host an in-depth look at last week's NFL Combine tonight.

Sports Director Jon Doss, Browns color commentator Nathan Zegura, General Manager Andrew Berry, and other NFL analysts will be breaking down what the Browns did.

News 5's Camryn Justice sat down with Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to discuss his priorities in life, including football and his personal life.

The Browns have already made moves this offseason, trading a fifth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Tytus Howard.

