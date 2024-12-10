Coming up on GMC Dec. 10

Good Morning Cleveland Tuesday is only a few hours away.
Here are three stories that we are working on:
- We'll take a look at Cleveland City Council's proposed redistricting map.
- Akron Public Schools Superintendent is facing accusations of mismanagement of public records, fiscal irresponsibility and legal obstruction, according to the Akron Education Association.
- This time of year is big for travel, so we're diving into some holiday travel scams.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.