Watch Now
About UsAs Seen On

Actions

Coming up on GMC Dec. 6

Today on GMC V2.png
WEWS
Today on GMC V2.png
Posted
and last updated

Good Morning Cleveland Friday is only a few hours away.

Here are three stories that we are working on:

  • Joyful Cafe: a small chain of cafes in Wooster that employs those with disabilities.
  • Parma Heights is opening its first-ever deaf and hard of hearing center.
  • VOICES of Black Women, a groundbreaking initiative led by the American Cancer Society, is calling on Black women from all walks of life to join the movement.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.