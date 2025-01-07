Coming up on GMC Jan. 7

Watch Now
Good Morning Cleveland Monday is only a few hours away.

Here are three stories that we are working on:

  • We will be talking to consumers about how their holiday shopping went and about dealing with the hassle of returns. We will also talk to the owners of Happy Returns, who are from Northeast Ohio. The company makes returns much easier.
  • We will be at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for All-Star voting for Cleveland's Core Four.
  • We'll take a look at the weather and its impact for the rest of the week.
