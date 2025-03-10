Coming up on GMC March 10

Good Morning Cleveland Monday is only a few hours away.
Here are three stories that we are working on:
- Property owners can file a formal complaint to contest their new valuations through March 31.
- We told you about Brunswick's efforts to create what many dubbed—"Brunswick's own version of a West Side Market." Nearly a year and a half later—they are in the home stretch.
- There's a lot of popping developments at Geauga Lake.
We Follow Through
