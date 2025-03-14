Coming up on GMC March 14

Good Morning Cleveland, Friday is only a few hours away.
Here are three stories that we are working on:
- News 5 Reporter Caitlin Hunts shows how the Cavs helped bring a Westview Senior Living resident's wish to life!
- Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Mike Brookbank speaks with Mentor Police about a rise in scams targeting seniors.
- Ever thought about driving a school bus? Solon is having their test drive a bus event this weekend. GMC Reporter Mike Holden has more.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.