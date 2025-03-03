Watch Now
Coming up on GMC March 3

Good Morning Cleveland Monday is only a few hours away.

Here are three stories that we are working on:

  • Ohio breweries say President Trump's aluminum and steel tariffs will likely raise their business costs, and customers might feel the pinch.
  • We told you about this scam in April 2024, but since then, more people have reported receiving text messages about unpaid tolls.
  • Cleveland Heights is considering rolling out a deer culling program in the near future.
