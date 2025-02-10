Coming up on Good Morning Cleveland Feb. 10

Good Morning Cleveland Monday is only a few hours away.
Here are three stories that we are working on:
- With a new administration in the White House, the future of student loan forgiveness is unclear. Is now the time to refinance your student loans? We get advice from a lending expert.
- We're looking at what a domed stadium might bring us, in terms of concerts and other major events. We talk to a consultant working with the Browns on their Brook Park plans and a sports economist (and stadium critic). We also look at how we stack up against Detroit, Indianapolis and Minneapolis.
- The Shaker Heights Police Department will donate a decommissioned police cruiser to the East Cleveland Public School District.