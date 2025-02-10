Watch Now
About UsAs Seen On

Actions

Coming up on Good Morning Cleveland Feb. 10

Today on GMC V2.png
WEWS
Today on GMC V2.png
Posted
and last updated

Good Morning Cleveland Monday is only a few hours away.

Here are three stories that we are working on:

  • With a new administration in the White House, the future of student loan forgiveness is unclear. Is now the time to refinance your student loans? We get advice from a lending expert.
  • We're looking at what a domed stadium might bring us, in terms of concerts and other major events. We talk to a consultant working with the Browns on their Brook Park plans and a sports economist (and stadium critic). We also look at how we stack up against Detroit, Indianapolis and Minneapolis.
  • The Shaker Heights Police Department will donate a decommissioned police cruiser to the East Cleveland Public School District.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.