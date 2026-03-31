Get ready for an open house at Rocket Arena

Have you ever thought you could live at Rocket Arena? Well, now you have the chance to check out what it would be like to call it home.

On Thursday, anyone interested can check out Redfin's largest listing ever.

Rocket Arena has 19,432 seats for guests, 118 bathrooms and an open concept design, according to the listing.

The home of the Cavaliers, Monsters and soon-to-be-unnamed WNBA team will be able to attend an open house from 5-7 p.m.

“Rocket Arena is Cleveland’s premier sports and entertainment venue, and has served as the heartbeat of downtown for more than three decades,” said Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Arena. “This open house and garage sale offers fans the opportunity to take home a piece of Cavs history, while giving back and showcasing the unique power sport and homeownership possess to bring community together.”

Tickets to attend the open house are $2.16.