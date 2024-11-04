Watch Now
Here's what's coming up on GMC Monday

Good Morning Cleveland Monday is only a few hours away.

Here are three stories that we're working on:

  • We have been telling you about sidewalk repairs throughout Cleveland. Now, we are following through about a new type of sidewalk coming to Ohio City and other areas.
  • Portage County has a new emergency management facility. We will show you its updated technology and new equipment.
  • Parma and Brooklyn implemented their overnight parking bans. The ban started Nov. 1 and will last until the spring.
