Let's Talk Strongsville: News 5 wants to hear from you at the Chamber of Commerce Homecoming Fair

On Friday, July 31, News 5 is heading to the Strongsville Chamber of Commerce Homecoming Fair, and we want to hear from you.

Cuyahoga County reporter Nadeen Abusada, anchor Damon Maloney and Meteorologist Katie McGraw are heading to The Commons to share stories that impact your community.

"Let's Talk Strongsville" will be there from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Last month, we launched our Let's Talk series in Lorain. Residents who attended spoke with our journalists, and some of those conversations became stories that aired on News 5.

Let's Talk, Lorain!

RELATED: Let's Talk Lorain: News 5 wants to hear from you at the Lorain International Festival

