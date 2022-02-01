Lunar New Year 2022: How to celebrate in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Tuesday marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year and organizations are finding creative ways to celebrate the year of the tiger.
Here's a list of events happening to celebrate:
- On Tuesday at 11 a.m., Emperor's Palace will be hosting a Lunar New Year Day community celebration.
- On Wednesday from 7-8 p.m., you can celebrate the year of the tiger online with the Chinese American Museum of Chicago.
- On Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m., you can celebrate at Li Wah with the Kwan Lion Dance.
- On Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Asia Plaza will be hosting multiple events throughout the day.
- On Saturday at 9:50 a.m., A Chinese New Year Celebration will be held by the Chinese Academy of Cleveland at Shaker Heights Middle School.
- On Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the Association of Chinese Americans will be hosting a virtual event. You can attend the event by clicking this link.
- On Saturday from 7-9 p.m., a celebration will be held by the Westlake Chinese School at the Westlake City Schools Performing Arts Center.