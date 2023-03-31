Watch Now
Marches to be held in Northeast Ohio for Queer and Trans youth autonomy

On Friday, marches will be held in Northeast Ohio and across the country in support of trans youth.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 31, 2023
On Friday, marches will be held in Northeast Ohio and across the country in support of transgender youth, rallying in favor of codifying Title IX to include sexuality, gender identity, and gender expression.

The following rallies will be held in Northeast Ohio:

  • Cleveland Heights: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rally at Cleveland Heights Community Center (1 Monticello Blvd.)
  • Cleveland: 4 p.m., March from Willard Park (Free Stamp) to City Hall
  • Lakewood: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., March at Lakewood Park (14532 Lake Ave.)
  • Madison: 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Madison Village Square Park
